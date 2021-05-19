International Paper (NYSE:IP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.17

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.17 and last traded at $62.85, with a volume of 12126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC increased its position in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in International Paper by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in International Paper by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company Profile (NYSE:IP)

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

