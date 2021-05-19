Investment House LLC Acquires Shares of 19,140 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Investment House LLC bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,140 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SEA by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,407,770,000 after buying an additional 4,847,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,136,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,614,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,198 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in SEA by 8.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,603,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,143,835,000 after purchasing an additional 733,740 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,226,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,836,535,000 after purchasing an additional 867,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,228,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

NYSE:SE traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.32. 98,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.80 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.04.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.