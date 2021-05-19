Investment House LLC Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Investment House LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in 3M by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $2,387,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

MMM stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.28. 70,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,348. 3M has a 1 year low of $144.60 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.17. The stock has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

