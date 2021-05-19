Investment House LLC Makes New Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIDU. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CLSA raised their price objective on Baidu from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.88.

BIDU traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.17. 188,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,025,770. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.06. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

