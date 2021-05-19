Investment House LLC Sells 19,429 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Investment House LLC cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,429 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,880 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $2,018,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in General Motors by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 163.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,480,953.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,424,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

