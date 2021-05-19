Investment House LLC Sells 9,883 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Investment House LLC cut its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,883 shares during the quarter. The Scotts Miracle-Gro comprises approximately 3.8% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Investment House LLC owned about 0.36% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $49,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,375.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,798 shares of company stock worth $12,574,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

SMG stock traded down $4.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.42. 2,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,558. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.