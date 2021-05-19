Investment House LLC Trims Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Investment House LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,085 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after acquiring an additional 895,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,592,000 after acquiring an additional 828,870 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.85. The stock had a trading volume of 17,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,427. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $98.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.81 and its 200-day moving average is $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $276,745.74. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,022 shares of company stock valued at $28,059,100. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

