Investment Partners LTD. Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Investment Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,125 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 33,103 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,510,927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $320,686,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $1,972,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 326,844 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $69,202,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

Shares of V stock opened at $225.57 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.