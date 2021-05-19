Investors Buy Large Volume of Herman Miller Call Options (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,261 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,152% compared to the average volume of 500 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MLHR opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -228.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average is $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65. Herman Miller has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,668,000 after buying an additional 526,738 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,014,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,203,000 after purchasing an additional 779,067 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Herman Miller by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,149,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,318,000 after purchasing an additional 76,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,345,000 after purchasing an additional 49,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,992,000. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

