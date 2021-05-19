Investors Purchase High Volume of Legend Biotech Call Options (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,451 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,564% compared to the typical daily volume of 92 call options.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 312,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 205.60% and a negative net margin of 543.73%. On average, analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

