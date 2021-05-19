Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,169 put options on the company. This is an increase of 881% compared to the average volume of 527 put options.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $316,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 199,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,666.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,431.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 578,740 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $886.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

