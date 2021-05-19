Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Chardan Capital

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price objective lowered by Chardan Capital from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 89.10% from the stock’s current price.

IOVA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $39.33. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $793,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Himension Fund acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 334,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

