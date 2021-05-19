Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT Lowered to $46.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price objective cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IOVA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

Shares of IOVA opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

