iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading 2.2% Higher

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.26. Approximately 92,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,839,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Get iQIYI alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.29). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 177,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 121,576 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth about $27,339,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in iQIYI by 13.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,903,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,357,000 after buying an additional 933,466 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iQIYI by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.