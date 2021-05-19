iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,687,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,601,000 after purchasing an additional 33,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.4% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 386,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 248,127 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 114,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,345,069 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day moving average of $70.66. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

