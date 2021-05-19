iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Lowered by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Savior LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.03. 2,436,298 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average is $68.22. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

