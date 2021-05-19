iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Position Boosted by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,034 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF comprises 0.1% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 57,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 61,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA INTF opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $31.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98.

