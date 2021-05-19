iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 1.2% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,091,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,381,000 after buying an additional 133,631 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,960,000 after purchasing an additional 362,151 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,146,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,468,000 after purchasing an additional 152,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,192,000 after purchasing an additional 920,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 271,963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.23. 1,151,298 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.35. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

