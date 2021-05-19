iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Stake Boosted by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 1,347.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Shares of ESGE stock opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.26.

