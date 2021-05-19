iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) PT Raised to $47.00

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the exchange traded fund’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 87.11% from the stock’s current price.

IGM opened at $364.51 on Monday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $254.62 and a twelve month high of $392.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $377.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGM. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

