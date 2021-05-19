iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Stake Raised by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,551 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up about 2.7% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after buying an additional 41,097,244 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 32,453.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,798,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,366 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,712,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,893,000 after acquiring an additional 240,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,147,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $27.63.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.