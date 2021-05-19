iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Stock Position Decreased by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $130.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.02. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $127.91 and a one year high of $139.38.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

