iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 19,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $80.67.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

