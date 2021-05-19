iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.9% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,132,000 after purchasing an additional 184,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,720,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,498,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

