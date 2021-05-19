iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Trimmed by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

IWF opened at $248.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.43. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $177.93 and a twelve month high of $263.21.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

