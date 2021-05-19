iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $80,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $219.64 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $130.05 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.85 and a 200 day moving average of $211.55.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.