iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after buying an additional 64,975 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,569,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV opened at $245.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.14. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $169.04 and a 52-week high of $252.07.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

