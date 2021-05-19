iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after purchasing an additional 484,702 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 545,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,059,000 after buying an additional 122,723 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,849,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,604,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $245.44 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $169.04 and a 1 year high of $252.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.14.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

