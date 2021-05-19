iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE opened at $148.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.82. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.