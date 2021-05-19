iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Position Cut by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 221,218 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,513,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $104.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.50. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $108.08.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

