iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock opened at $127.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.25 and a 52-week high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.