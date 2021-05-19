iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Holdings Boosted by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,671,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,225,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after acquiring an additional 244,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,160,000.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.33.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

