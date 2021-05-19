iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 128.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 176,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IYJ opened at $109.63 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.97.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

