Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.56 million, a P/E ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 0.95. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $139,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at $573,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Institutional investors own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

