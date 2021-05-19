Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.86

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and traded as high as $25.93. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 28,708 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $98.07 million, a PE ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $139,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at $573,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 45.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Issuer Direct during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. 18.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Issuer Direct Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

