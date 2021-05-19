Italo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7,377.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 91.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Italo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Italo has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Italo has a market capitalization of $85,321.06 and approximately $7,377.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00064230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $107.16 or 0.00293260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00174893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.83 or 0.00867049 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00030312 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Italo is italo.network.

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.