Ithaka Group LLC Has $29.69 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ithaka Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,457 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 4.0% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,851,079,000 after buying an additional 179,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.08.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $4.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $476.58. 22,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $227.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $498.66 and its 200-day moving average is $479.73. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.44 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

