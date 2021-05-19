Ithaka Group LLC Invests $14.74 Million in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Ithaka Group LLC purchased a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $14,738,000. Insulet comprises 2.0% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ithaka Group LLC owned 0.09% of Insulet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 359,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 29.6% in the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 21,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on PODD. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.93.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PODD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.30. 8,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,830. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $164.40 and a 52-week high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.55 and a 200-day moving average of $263.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

