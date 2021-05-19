Ithaka Group LLC Trims Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Ithaka Group LLC cut its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,311 shares during the quarter. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

NYSE:GPN traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.84. 21,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,173. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.55.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,145 shares of company stock valued at $23,132,722. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

