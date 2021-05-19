ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $470.34

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 470.34 ($6.15) and traded as low as GBX 323 ($4.22). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 335.40 ($4.38), with a volume of 2,988,303 shares traded.

ITM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ITM Power in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get ITM Power alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 452.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 470.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.06.

In related news, insider Andy Allen acquired 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 477 ($6.23) per share, with a total value of £1,202.04 ($1,570.47).

ITM Power Company Profile (LON:ITM)

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.