Ixcoin Price Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One Ixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular exchanges. Ixcoin has a market cap of $7.60 million and $1,985.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ixcoin alerts:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ixcoin Profile

Ixcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,191,499 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net. The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Ixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.