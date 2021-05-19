Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JACK. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.19.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $114.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.38. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

