Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of J. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 67,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,138,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $135.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

