Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stake Increased by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

Shares of J traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,134. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.68. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.