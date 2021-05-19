Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Plans Dividend of $0.26

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2645 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

Jaguar Mining stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.71. 52,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,798. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. Jaguar Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $413.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.48.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 33.82%.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

