James J. Jeter Sells 20,455 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Stock

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,409.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average is $62.89.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.12%.

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,660,000 after buying an additional 40,571 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 20.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $914,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 665,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4,091.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 222,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,027,000 after purchasing an additional 217,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

