Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3,285.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 858,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,973,000 after purchasing an additional 832,986 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,882,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,649,000 after purchasing an additional 61,476 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13,598.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,736,000.

Shares of AOR opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.90. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $55.64.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

