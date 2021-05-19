Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 876 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in nCino during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in nCino by 612.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

nCino stock opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average is $71.92. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $22,743,705.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,626,070.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $128,060.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,171 shares of company stock worth $27,500,036.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

