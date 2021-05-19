Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,351 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT opened at $220.99 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $161.57 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPOT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.04.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

