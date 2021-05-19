Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 137 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA raised its position in ITT by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 71,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,287 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in ITT by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in ITT by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ITT by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Shares of ITT opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.21. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $101.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

